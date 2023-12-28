ADVERTISEMENT

Bus stops to be located close to Chennai Metro Rail stations in phase II project

December 28, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

CMRL has been designing stations in the phase II project in such a way that commuters are able to easily and quickly access bus stops, suburban stations or MRTS stations from the Metro stations

The Hindu Bureau

Bus stops will be located close to the stations on the first stretch of the phase II project of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) — from Poonamallee to Porur Bypass — opening in December 2025 to enable commuters to easily switch from buses to Metro trains or vice-versa.

In the ₹61,843-crore phase II project, CMRL has been designing stations in such a way that commuters will be able to easily and quickly access bus stops, suburban or MRTS stations from the Metro stations. As the first step towards this, plans are afoot to have bus stops within 50 m to 100 m of the Metro stations on the project’s first stretch, an official of Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) said.

The CMRL is in the process of finalising the designs of stations and CUMTA has been holding discussions with them to have bus stops close to the stations. There are private dropping points (for autos and two-wheelers or four-wheelers) and bus bays that need to be located near each station, he said. “We are asking CMRL to place bus stops as close to the stations as possible. Private dropping points can even be about 100-150 metres away. This is because public transport needs to be prioritised and built as conveniently as possible.... Even if more land needs to be acquired for building bus stops closer to the stations, it needs to be done as we are building a mass rapid transit system that will last several decades,” an official said.

Footpaths, two-metre wide, leading to the stations will also be designed to ensure that commuters are able to walk without any hassle, he added.

