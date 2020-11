Bus services to Karnataka to continue even after November 16

CHENNAI

14 November 2020 00:53 IST

The State government on Friday decided to permit bus transport between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka even beyond November 16.

Both government and private operators can operate buses. An official release said the decision followed a request from the Karnataka Chief Minister to his counterpart in Tamil Nadu, and several representations from the public. The government had earlier permitted bus transport between the two States without the mandatory e-registration.

Advertising

Advertising