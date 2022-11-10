Bus driver drowns in trench dug up for storm water drain at Mangadu

Locals allege the negligence of the municipal officials led to the death; RDO inquiry ordered

The Hindu Bureau KANCHEEPURAM:
November 10, 2022 15:12 IST

The deceased school bus driver Lakshmipathy. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 42-year-old school bus driver drowned in a pit dug up for the construction of storm water drain on the Mangadu -Malayambakkam Road on Thursday morning. 

The deceased driver is identified as Lakshmipathy of Palandeswarar Koil street. has shocked the residents of the municipality. The negligence of Mangadu Municipal officials led to the death of the driver, charged the residents who are in shock over the incident.

They alleged the municipality was executing the drain work without installing barricades properly. Around the accident site also, they had put up only temporary barricades.

A senior police official of Kancheepuram district said the municipality has dug up several roads for the construction of storm water drain network. The victim Lakshmipathy was found dead in a pit dug up for the drain on the busy road, by the motorists on Thursday morning.

Immediately, they alerted the Mangadu police who retrieved the body and sent it for post- mortem. The police have filed a case and are investigating. 

Meanwhile, Collector M. Aarthi has ordered an enquiry by the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO). Based on the RDO enquiry, action against officials concerned would be recommended in case dereliction of duty is found, said officials.

