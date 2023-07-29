Bus collides with lorry in Chennai, goes up in flames, all 22 passengers manage to escape

July 29, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - CHENNAI

As many as 22 passengers escaped from a fire, when the air-conditioned bus in which they travelling went up in flames after hitting the rear end of a lorry laden with bricks, on the Chennai- Bengaluru National Highway at the Vellapanchavadi junction near Poonamallee, in the early hours of Saturday.

Both vehicles caught fire instantly due to the impact of the collision. Passengers broke open the rear window glass panels of the bus and escaped, police said.

Police said the bus, belonging to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation was proceeding with 22 passengers from Thumbala, Karnataka towards CMBT, Koyambedu. At around 5 a.m., when the bus crossed the Velappanchavadi junction, a lorry was proceeding ahead of the bus. The bus suddenly collided into the lorry when it was moving towards the left, in the direction of Thiruverkadu.

In the impact, a couple of the passengers sustained minor injuries, following which the front portion of the bus caught fire. The panic-stricken passengers rushed to the rear end and escaped after breaking the glass windows. Passers-by also helped them.

Personnel of Fire and Rescue Services department from Poonamallee and Maduravoyal reached the spot and put out the fire. Traffic was severely affected on the busy road, which connects Koyambedu and other parts of the city from the west. The gutted vehicles were removed from the road, and traffic was cleared.

The Traffic Investigation Police interrogated the drivers of the bus and lorry.