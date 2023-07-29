HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bus collides with lorry in Chennai, goes up in flames, all 22 passengers manage to escape

The KSRTC bus hit a brick-laden lorry at the Vellapanchavadi junction near Poonamallee early on Saturday; both vehicles caught fire; passengers broke open the rear windows of the bus and escaped, police said

July 29, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the burnt bus following the accident at the Vellapanchavadi junction near Poonamallee on Saturday, July 29, 2023

A view of the burnt bus following the accident at the Vellapanchavadi junction near Poonamallee on Saturday, July 29, 2023 | Photo Credit: Vedhan M

As many as 22 passengers escaped from a fire, when the air-conditioned bus in which they travelling went up in flames after hitting the rear end of a lorry laden with bricks, on the Chennai- Bengaluru National Highway at the Vellapanchavadi junction near Poonamallee, in the early hours of Saturday.

Both vehicles caught fire instantly due to the impact of the collision. Passengers broke open the rear window glass panels of the bus and escaped, police said.

Police said the bus, belonging to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation was proceeding with 22 passengers from Thumbala, Karnataka towards CMBT, Koyambedu. At around 5 a.m., when the bus crossed the Velappanchavadi junction, a lorry was proceeding ahead of the bus. The bus suddenly collided into the lorry when it was moving towards the left, in the direction of Thiruverkadu.

In the impact, a couple of the passengers sustained minor injuries, following which the front portion of the bus caught fire. The panic-stricken passengers rushed to the rear end and escaped after breaking the glass windows. Passers-by also helped them.

Personnel of Fire and Rescue Services department from Poonamallee and Maduravoyal reached the spot and put out the fire. Traffic was severely affected on the busy road, which connects Koyambedu and other parts of the city from the west. The gutted vehicles were removed from the road, and traffic was cleared.

The Traffic Investigation Police interrogated the drivers of the bus and lorry.

Related Topics

Chennai / road accident / road safety / police / public transport

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.