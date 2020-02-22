Burrows of biodiversity

22 February 2020 17:28 IST

During a low-tide hour, in the Adyar estuarine area, crabs put up a performance, demonstrating what they do every day — which is, keeping the mudflats healthy and rich

February 21, 2020;

12:51 p.m.

This story had to be narrated in medias res, going to the central part of the sequence of events, just to meet the objective of the exercise — which is about putting an elucidating spotlight on mudflats. So, let us fast forward to 1: 30 p.m., skipping the first 39 minutes of the trail.

This mudflat walk is at the Adyar esturaine system, near the Besant Nagar beach. M. Yuvan, member of Madras Naturalists’ Society, knows the land like the back of his palm, and enjoys easy, first-name familiarity with some of its residents — now, they are known to the wider world as horn-eyed ghost crab, ring-legged fiddler crab, red ghost crab and sand-bubble crab, to name only a few.

Yuvan has checked the low-tide chart for the day — it is 1:27 p.m. We arrive at the mudflats at 1:30 p.m, with the Adyar river mouth right behind us, not too near but well within sight. The estuarine system begins at what is known as the Broken Bridge.

The magic unfolds for us straightaway. The sediment-rich mudflats exposed by the low tide teem with crabs. The prima donna is clearly the ring-legged fiddler crab, which shows up in impressive numbers, and seems to own the space.

“Ring-legged fiddler crabs as well as sand-bubble crabs are easily identified by the finely-rounded sediment-balls found around their burrows,” explains Yuvan.

Today, the sand-bubble crabs are less forthcoming, and stay well within their burrows.

The role of crabs in the soil system can’t be overemphasised.

“They are masters of bio-turbation; with their burrowing, they work the soil, keep it aerated and promote aerobic conditions,” says Yuvan.

The mudflats at the Adyar estuarine system are largely inaccessible, especially if one tries to access it via Urur Olcott Kuppam near the Besant Nagar beach.

This is actually a good thing, as it would ensure the habitat is less disturbed.

However, we notice a spread of polluted water in its characteristic colour and consistency. Sadly, natural systems of this kind in urban environments are usually hardly inaccessible for sewage and other pollutants.

Now, during the first half of the trail, which involved walking from the end of the Besant Nagar beach to the estuarine system, the sea was sufficiently receding to expose some fascinating clams.

Suddenly uncovered, the tellin clam would try to quickly burrow itself back in the sandy soil, as they had to get away from the prying eyes of predators — especially crows and olive sea snails — as soon as they can.

Explains Yuvan: “The Olive sea snail preys on the tellin clams, as do crows. They just have a three-second window to get the clams. Usually, the clams burrow to safety in time.”