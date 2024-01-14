Burning issue: Bhogi bonfires spark debate on waste disposal

January 14, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST

“Listen, there were many trees earlier, and only organic items were burnt on Bhogi. The trees could absorb the carbon dioxide; even otherwise, the smog would be blown by the winds. Now, the reason you don’t see stars early morning or late at night is that the smoke looms around, polluting the air,” explained Aravind (name changed), a Class IV student, to his friend in Class II.

He was part of a group of children who played the ‘melam’ (drums) when a few residents of the Tamil Nadu Urban Housing Development Board, Mylapore, burnt waste on January 14, to mark Bhogi, the last day of the Tamil month of Margazhi.

While one section of the group said it didn’t know the reason for the waste being burnt, the other said it was told that this was to “ward off the evil eye with fire”.

A fresh start

According to A. Kalyani, 48, a resident of Kapali Thottam on Canal Bank Road opposite the Thirumayilai Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) station, the practice was to clean up things unnecessary and get a fresh start.

“Nobody asked us to refrain from burning waste or this would lead to any ‘global warming’, but the Greater Chennai Police instructed us to do it either after 7 p.m. or by 3 a.m. We ask people to stay indoors. Over 10 years ago, many burnt tyres and played around in the streets, which was far more dangerous. Burning has reduced over the years. It may be stopped altogether soon.”

Asked whether she would stop doing it, she said, “I will not burn all the mats, mattresses, and clothes if there is a proper collection mechanism. A vehicle with bins stops at the end of the street and we throw daily waste into it. But today the vehicle left without stopping. Maybe, I’d just burn a tiny cloth for the sake of tradition if all this waste is collected through a special drive.”

She is a caretaker who separates medical waste from other waste and hands it over to conservancy workers daily. Segregating waste is tough in her area because of the lack of proper facilities.

Bulky items left around bins

A Zone 9 conservancy worker said not all residents called for waste collection, resulting in bulky items being left around bins. “Workers segregate waste before handing it to the designated vehicles. Many employees take off, adding pressure to those who show up. I am a single mother relying on the job for livelihood. So, I am here on a festive day,” she said.

David Manohar, an activist associated with the anti-corruption organisation Arappor Iyakkam, says the smoke spreads to other areas. “Air pollution affects children, the elderly, and the asthma patients the most. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board [TNPCB] should issue circulars and establish a monitoring system to address waste burning, especially near the airport. When we report an incident, they ask us to file a complaint with the local authorities. In the suburbs like Tambaram, there were no awareness programmes, warnings, penalties, or preventive measures,” he claims.

He adds that only the upcoming generation can change the scenario, if such civic issues and methods of preventing pollution are added to their curriculum.

B. Vijaya, 46, who has been living on Singarachari Street at Triplicane since 2002, alleges that a few in the street do follow the practice, but children and the elderly are not affected as they do not venture out so early and no reports of suffocation have emerged so far. “Nobody stops them for religious reasons. The smog settles by the time we go to the temple,” she adds.

N. Umayal, 49, joint secretary, Virugambakkam Welfare Association, and joint treasurer, Sai Nagar Welfare Association, says very few burn waste of late, but open dumping close to the canal is done by those who are not socially conscious. “Of the 600 residents at Sai Nagar, only 20 indulge in this practice. Open dumping is primarily observed on the Choolaimedu side of the canal. Bulk waste generators like apartments contact the private contractor, Urbaser Sumeet, to collect large items such as furniture and mattresses. The workers clear the waste within a day or two.”

Nodal officers

The Greater Chennai Corporation recently issued a circular that the civic body has taken measures to prevent pollution caused by the burning of old clothes, tyres, and rubber tubes on January 13 and 14.

The Assistant Executive Engineers of the Solid Waste Management Department in each zone have been appointed as nodal officers. The officers have been instructed to report the amount of waste collected on the specified dates to the Solid Waste Management Department headquarters by 12.30 p.m. on January 15 by email (solidwastecorp6@gmail.com).

Penalties will be levied on those involved in illegal methods of waste disposal under Schedule IV of the Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws, 2016, of the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration.