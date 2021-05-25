Burials of COVID-19 victims only in Kasimedu, says Madras Cemeteries Board Trust

CHENNAI

25 May 2021 23:32 IST

Lack of space cited as the reason for the decision

The Madras Cemeteries Board Trust will allow burial of COVID-19 victims only in Kasimedu cemetery owing to lack of space. However, ash burials would be allowed both in Kasimedu and Kilpauk cemeteries.

This month, burials of nearly 98 COVID-19 victims have been carried out so far apart from 79 burials due to other causes in Kasimedu.

S. Bosco Alangar Raj, the trust’s secretary, said burials carried out this May so far were one of the highest in Kasimedu cemetery in the recent decades. On an average, the cemetery had 60-80 burials performed in a month.

The Kilpauk cemetery has already been closed except for the re-opening of family graves and a few burials of COVID-19 victims. However, ash burials of COVID-19 victims that require one square foot of space would be allowed in both the cemeteries. In Kilpauk, three ash burials were performed this month, he said.

The 2.5 acre cemetery in Kasimedu is also fast running out of space. There are plans to approach the government to seek additional space for cemeteries in the city.