Burial or dumping ground?

The decades-old Gerugambakkam burial ground, which includes a cremation shed, is in a state of neglect. All kinds of refuse are found on the premises. The bereaved can be seen performing obsequies amidst filth and stench. Besides, the approach road to the burial ground is also marred by rubbish and sullage. As Gerugambakkam does not have a dedicated dumping ground, residents say, the facility is being misused for the purpose. They have also pointed out that garbage at the burial ground is regularly set to fire.

There are no name boards at this burial ground, which measures over one acre. There are no handpumps; nor are there water taps. People have to bring water to perform the last rites for their dear departed. “Though there is an electric crematorium at Lakshmi Nagar in Porur, many people still use this burial ground. We have given a representation to the authorities concerned, asking them to improve conditions at the burial ground,” says M. Pandiyan, a resident of Gerugambakkam.