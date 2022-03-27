Burglary suspect nabbed in Coimbatore

He had stolen 86 sovereigns of gold in Velachery

A special team of the Velachery police station nabbed a burglary accused holed up in Coimbatore and brought him to city.

On March 8, a person broke into the house of V. Srinivasan, 60, in Venus Colony, Velachery, and took away 86 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹1.20 lakh cash from the steel cupboard.

A team led by inspector G. Kannan analysed the CCTV footage and traced the accused. Further investigation revealed that the accused had gone to Coimbatore by bus.

The police traced him at a private lodge on Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore and arrested him. He was identified as A. Muthukrishnan, 32, of Vadamadurai. The police seized 52 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹4.2 lakh cash from him.