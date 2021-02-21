Burglary reported in R.A. Puram

Chennai

21 February 2021 14:56 IST

Gold and diamond jewellery worth ₹ 40 lakh and ₹ 1 lakh cash were reported stolen from a businessman's house in R.A. Puram recently.

According to police, Viswanathan, from Bishop Garden had gone out of town with his family and when he returned on Saturday, he found the valuables missing. The back door was found open.

He lodged a complaint with the police. Further investigation is on.

