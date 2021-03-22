Burglary probe leads to double murder case

Police arrest six accused, who dumped victims’ bodies in a well in Guindy

The police solved a double murder case in Velachery while investigating a robbery case in Nandanam on Saturday. Six persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

The police were interrogating seven persons in connection with a case pertaining to a burglary in a private hospital in Nandanam extension when they came to know about the murders.

On March 13, around 10.30 p.m., two men entered a private hospital posing as patients, and robbed 72-year-old doctor Ramakrishnan and four nurses at knifepoint. They fled with 21 sovereigns and Dr. Ramakrishnan’s car.

Adyar Deputy Commissioner V. Vikraman formed a special team to investigate the case. They found that the bike used by the burglars belonged to Annadurai, a real estate broker and murder accused. However, his house was locked.

Meanwhile, the police traced the doctor’s car to Sivaganga district. Based on information that one of the suspects Rakkappan alias Ravikumar, 42, of Sivaganga, was involved in the crime, the team nabbed him and his five accomplices.

During investigation about Annadurai’s vehicle, Rakappan reportedly told the police that they had murdered him and his accomplice Thangapandi and dumped their bodies in a well on Velachery Main Road in Guindy. Based on the information, the police retrieved the bodies.

The police said Rakkapan was a contract killer and Annadurai had approached him to murder Murugan, who had defeated his relative in the councillor election. Though Annadurai promised to bail him out, he allegedly did not fulfil the promise. To take revenge, Rakkappan invited Annadurai under the pretext of seeing a plot of land on March 9 but his friend Thangapandi tagged along. Rakkappan and his gang murdered the two and dumped their bodies in the well.