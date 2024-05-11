GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Burglary at jewellery shop in East Tambaram 

Published - May 11, 2024 02:34 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Burglars drilled a hole in the wall of a jewellery shop in East Tambaram and took away at least 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery and 8 kg of silver articles.

The jewellery shop is located on Camp Road in East Tambaram on the Velachery - Tambaram Road. On Friday morning, when the owner of the shop opened the shutter, he found several items lying scattered. A hole was found in a portion of the wall at the back of the shop..  

Police said that they are analysing CCTV footage from the spot to trace the suspects. Police also suspect that it is the handiwork of a gang that burgled the same shop in 2001. 

