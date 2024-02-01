GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Burglars strike at businessman’s house in Injambakkam 

February 01, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons have struck at a businessman’s house at Injambakkam and decamped with gold jewellery and cash after breaking open lockers, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the house, located in Olive Beach off the East Coast Road belongs to Brajesh Kumar, an exporter of flower bouquets. Last week, he went abroad with his family, leaving two security guards and a domestic aid at the house. On Tuesday night, the guards found the doors to the rooms and safe lockers broken open, and things scattered inside. Gold and silver articles and cash had been burgled.

The police said that the suspects entered the house by scaling the wall on the rear side of the house. Fingerprint experts have collected samples from the scene of crime. The amount of loss can be ascertained only after the businessman returns, the police said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.