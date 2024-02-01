Burglars strike at businessman’s house in Injambakkam 

February 01, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

Unidentified persons have struck at a businessman’s house at Injambakkam and decamped with gold jewellery and cash after breaking open lockers, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the house, located in Olive Beach off the East Coast Road belongs to Brajesh Kumar, an exporter of flower bouquets. Last week, he went abroad with his family, leaving two security guards and a domestic aid at the house. On Tuesday night, the guards found the doors to the rooms and safe lockers broken open, and things scattered inside. Gold and silver articles and cash had been burgled.

The police said that the suspects entered the house by scaling the wall on the rear side of the house. Fingerprint experts have collected samples from the scene of crime. The amount of loss can be ascertained only after the businessman returns, the police said.