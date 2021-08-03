Chennai

Burglars in Chennai make a hole in the roof to steal from grocery shop

The K.K. Nagar police are searching for unidentified persons who stole nearly ₹2 lakh from a grocery shop.

Police said an individual, David, was running the grocery shop for more than 40 years in K.K. Nagar. When he went to open the shop on Monday, he was shocked to find it open. Immediately, David, who is also an office-bearer of the traders association, contacted the local police station and the police team found that burglars had made a hole in the roof, breaking it open to enter the shop and steal nearly ₹2 lakh. The shop had no CCTV cameras.

The K. K. Nagar police have filed a case and are inspecting the footage of CCTV from nearby shops.


