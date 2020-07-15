Chennai

Burglars attempt to break open ATMs

Unidentified burglars attempted to break open three ATMs in Mowliwakkam and Kolapakkam and police has launched an investigation to nab the suspects who were involved in the offence.

Police said at 3 a.m, they entered the ATM kiosks belonging to SBI and Canara Bank located on Mangadu Main Road, Mowlivakkam and damaged the machines to make away with the cash. While they were attempting to break open an IDBI ATM on Manapakkam Main Road in Kolapakkam, the burglar alarm went off. They fled the spot and no cash was removed from the machine, said police. Further investigation is on to trace the suspects.

Printable version | Jul 15, 2020 3:28:33 PM

