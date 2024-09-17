ADVERTISEMENT

Burglar nabbed by public near Thiruvalangadu

Published - September 17, 2024 09:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

He was later handed over the police

The Hindu Bureau

A suspected burglar was caught red-handed when he tried to break into a house at Sangamithra Nagar in Manavur village, near Thiruvalangadu in Tiruvallur. He was tied up and thrashed by the residents of the locality before being handed over to the Thiruvalangadu police. The police identified him as Govindaraj, 45, of Putlur, who had been involved in a few house break-ins. He was sent to the Government General Hospital in Tiruvallur for treatment. Meanwhile, the residents staged a road roko on Tiruvallur- Arakkonam Road alleging that offences such as thefts and robberies have been on the rise in the area and demanded the police to take action.

