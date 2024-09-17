Burglar nabbed by public near Thiruvalangadu

A suspected burglar was caught red-handed when he tried to break into a house at Sangamithra Nagar in Manavur village, near Thiruvalangadu in Tiruvallur. He was tied up and thrashed by the residents of the locality before being handed over to the Thiruvalangadu police. The police identified him as Govindaraj, 45, of Putlur, who had been involved in a few house break-ins. He was sent to the Government General Hospital in Tiruvallur for treatment. Meanwhile, the residents staged a road roko on Tiruvallur- Arakkonam Road alleging that offences such as thefts and robberies have been on the rise in the area and demanded the police to take action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.