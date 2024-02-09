ADVERTISEMENT

Burglar held near Kelambakkam in Chennai

February 09, 2024 12:04 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kelambakkam police have arrested a 31-year-old man of Tiruvallur for robbing gold jewellery from a locked house in Thaiyur village on Thursday. 

Police said a call was received in the control room in which one Murugan informed that intruders had broken the door of his house with an iron bar and taken away nearly 25 sovereigns of gold jewellery kept in the bureau when he had gone to his tailoring shop on Wednesday.

Based on the information, the Kelambakkam police filed a case and during investigation found that E. Anbu of Thiruthuraipoondi was involved in the robbery. The accused, after being produced before a judicial magistrate, was sent to prison. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US