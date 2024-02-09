GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Burglar held near Kelambakkam in Chennai

February 09, 2024 12:04 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kelambakkam police have arrested a 31-year-old man of Tiruvallur for robbing gold jewellery from a locked house in Thaiyur village on Thursday. 

Police said a call was received in the control room in which one Murugan informed that intruders had broken the door of his house with an iron bar and taken away nearly 25 sovereigns of gold jewellery kept in the bureau when he had gone to his tailoring shop on Wednesday.

Based on the information, the Kelambakkam police filed a case and during investigation found that E. Anbu of Thiruthuraipoondi was involved in the robbery. The accused, after being produced before a judicial magistrate, was sent to prison. 

