Bureau of Indian Standards to conduct online quiz on June 20

Published - June 18, 2024 07:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The two-hour quiz will have questions related to various Indian Standards, BIS activities, and related information

The Hindu Bureau

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will conduct an online quiz on quality and standards as part of an awareness drive on June 20.

The two-hour quiz in English will have a maximum of 15 questions related to various Indian Standards, BIS activities, and related information. The quiz will be open for participation between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. All participants will be provided with an e-certificate.

While 10 toppers will have a chance to win ₹25,000 each, 10 participants will be given a cash prize of ₹15,000 each, a press release said. Besides, 40 third prizes, worth ₹10,000 each, 50 participants will get consolation prizes worth ₹5,000 each. For details, mail BIS at tnmd@bis.gov.in or call +91 120 2975686.

