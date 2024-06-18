GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bureau of Indian Standards to conduct online quiz on June 20

The two-hour quiz will have questions related to various Indian Standards, BIS activities, and related information

Published - June 18, 2024 07:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will conduct an online quiz on quality and standards as part of an awareness drive on June 20.

The two-hour quiz in English will have a maximum of 15 questions related to various Indian Standards, BIS activities, and related information. The quiz will be open for participation between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. All participants will be provided with an e-certificate.

While 10 toppers will have a chance to win ₹25,000 each, 10 participants will be given a cash prize of ₹15,000 each, a press release said. Besides, 40 third prizes, worth ₹10,000 each, 50 participants will get consolation prizes worth ₹5,000 each. For details, mail BIS at tnmd@bis.gov.in or call +91 120 2975686.

