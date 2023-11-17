ADVERTISEMENT

Bureau of Indian Standards, Southern Regional Office, signs MoUs with 4 educational institutions

November 17, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of the BIS, Southern Regional Office, and National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research signing the MoU in Taramani on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Southern Regional Office, signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with four educational institutions in Taramani here on Friday.

U.S.P. Yadav, Deputy Director General, BIS, Southern Regional Office, signed agreements with the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research, Taramani; Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering; Vel Tech Multi Tech Dr. Rangarajan Dr. Sakunthala Engineering College; and Sri Sai Ram Engineering College.

A press release said the collaboration could help introduce topics of standardisation in academics and explore the possibility of setting up a centre of excellence in standardisation. The partnership would help youngsters participate in activities related to standardisation through BIS technical committees at the national and international levels. Besides, BIS getting infrastructure support for research and development projects relevant to standards, the bureau and colleges would jointly organise conferences and workshops on the topic of standardisation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US