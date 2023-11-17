Bureau of Indian Standards, Southern Regional Office, signs MoUs with 4 educational institutions

November 17, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Southern Regional Office, signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with four educational institutions in Taramani here on Friday.

U.S.P. Yadav, Deputy Director General, BIS, Southern Regional Office, signed agreements with the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research, Taramani; Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering; Vel Tech Multi Tech Dr. Rangarajan Dr. Sakunthala Engineering College; and Sri Sai Ram Engineering College.

A press release said the collaboration could help introduce topics of standardisation in academics and explore the possibility of setting up a centre of excellence in standardisation. The partnership would help youngsters participate in activities related to standardisation through BIS technical committees at the national and international levels. Besides, BIS getting infrastructure support for research and development projects relevant to standards, the bureau and colleges would jointly organise conferences and workshops on the topic of standardisation.