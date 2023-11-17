HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bureau of Indian Standards, Southern Regional Office, signs MoUs with 4 educational institutions

November 17, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representatives of the BIS, Southern Regional Office, and National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research signing the MoU in Taramani on Friday.

Representatives of the BIS, Southern Regional Office, and National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research signing the MoU in Taramani on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Southern Regional Office, signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with four educational institutions in Taramani here on Friday.

U.S.P. Yadav, Deputy Director General, BIS, Southern Regional Office, signed agreements with the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research, Taramani; Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering; Vel Tech Multi Tech Dr. Rangarajan Dr. Sakunthala Engineering College; and Sri Sai Ram Engineering College.

A press release said the collaboration could help introduce topics of standardisation in academics and explore the possibility of setting up a centre of excellence in standardisation. The partnership would help youngsters participate in activities related to standardisation through BIS technical committees at the national and international levels. Besides, BIS getting infrastructure support for research and development projects relevant to standards, the bureau and colleges would jointly organise conferences and workshops on the topic of standardisation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.