Bureau of Indian Standards organises programmes to commemorate World Consumer Rights Day

March 15, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

On Friday, nearly 85 stakeholders participated in an interaction programme on IS 7466:2023, a standard for rubber gaskets for pressure cookers

The Hindu Bureau

Nine village panchayat presidents were felicitated for creating awareness on quality and Indian standards at grassroot level at an event organised by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in the city to commemorate the World Consumer Rights Day on Friday. A press release said Har Sahay Meena, Principal Secretary/Commissioner, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, suggested that BIS hold a training programme for officers of the Civil Supplies Department. On Friday, nearly 85 stakeholders participated in an interaction programme on IS 7466:2023, a standard for rubber gaskets for pressure cookers, which outlined requirements, including raw material specifications and performance tests.

