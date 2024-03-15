Bureau of Indian Standards organises programmes to commemorate World Consumer Rights Day

March 15, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nine village panchayat presidents were felicitated for creating awareness on quality and Indian standards at grassroot level at an event organised by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in the city to commemorate the World Consumer Rights Day on Friday. A press release said Har Sahay Meena, Principal Secretary/Commissioner, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, suggested that BIS hold a training programme for officers of the Civil Supplies Department. On Friday, nearly 85 stakeholders participated in an interaction programme on IS 7466:2023, a standard for rubber gaskets for pressure cookers, which outlined requirements, including raw material specifications and performance tests.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.