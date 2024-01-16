ADVERTISEMENT

Bureau of Indian Standards organises faculty sensitisation programme at IIT-Madras

January 16, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The event aims to strengthen co-operation in areas such as research and development efforts towards the development of standards, promoting the integration of standards in course curriculum, and knowledge exchange with incubation centres on how standards can facilitate innovation

The Hindu Bureau

The statutory body had entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT-M a few months ago. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) organised a faculty sensitisation programme at Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) on Tuesday as part of its education outreach programme.

The statutory body had entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT-M a few months ago. Similar MoUs were signed with several other educational institutions.

The event aimed to strengthen co-operation in areas such as research and development efforts towards the development of standards, promoting the integration of standards in course curriculum, and knowledge exchange with incubation centres on how standards can facilitate innovation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanjay Pant, Deputy Director General (Standardization-II), BIS, New Delhi; Arun Kumar S., Director and Head (Civil Engineering), BIS, New Delhi; and Rupen Goswami, BIS Standardization Chair, IIT-M, spoke, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US