Bureau of Indian Standards organises faculty sensitisation programme at IIT-Madras

January 16, 2024 - CHENNAI

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) organised a faculty sensitisation programme at Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) on Tuesday as part of its education outreach programme.

The statutory body had entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT-M a few months ago. Similar MoUs were signed with several other educational institutions.

The event aimed to strengthen co-operation in areas such as research and development efforts towards the development of standards, promoting the integration of standards in course curriculum, and knowledge exchange with incubation centres on how standards can facilitate innovation.

Sanjay Pant, Deputy Director General (Standardization-II), BIS, New Delhi; Arun Kumar S., Director and Head (Civil Engineering), BIS, New Delhi; and Rupen Goswami, BIS Standardization Chair, IIT-M, spoke, a press release said.

