GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bureau of Indian Standards organises faculty sensitisation programme at IIT-Madras

The event aims to strengthen co-operation in areas such as research and development efforts towards the development of standards, promoting the integration of standards in course curriculum, and knowledge exchange with incubation centres on how standards can facilitate innovation

January 16, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The statutory body had entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT-M a few months ago.

The statutory body had entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT-M a few months ago. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) organised a faculty sensitisation programme at Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) on Tuesday as part of its education outreach programme.

The statutory body had entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT-M a few months ago. Similar MoUs were signed with several other educational institutions.

The event aimed to strengthen co-operation in areas such as research and development efforts towards the development of standards, promoting the integration of standards in course curriculum, and knowledge exchange with incubation centres on how standards can facilitate innovation.

Sanjay Pant, Deputy Director General (Standardization-II), BIS, New Delhi; Arun Kumar S., Director and Head (Civil Engineering), BIS, New Delhi; and Rupen Goswami, BIS Standardization Chair, IIT-M, spoke, a press release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.