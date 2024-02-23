Bureau of Indian Standards holds programme on furniture standards

February 23, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

About 40 stakeholders attended a programme on Indian standards for work chair specifications and general furniture in Chennai on Thursday. A team of officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai, spoke about the standards for work chairs-IS 17631:2022, which covered their requirements and also ready to assemble units. The standards serve as a valuable resource for manufacturers, designers, and consumers and promoted a culture of excellence in the production and use of general-purpose as well as office chairs, a press release said.

