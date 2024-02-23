ADVERTISEMENT

Bureau of Indian Standards holds programme on furniture standards

February 23, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

About 40 stakeholders participate

The Hindu Bureau

About 40 stakeholders attended a programme on Indian standards for work chair specifications and general furniture in Chennai on Thursday. A team of officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai, spoke about the standards for work chairs-IS 17631:2022, which covered their requirements and also ready to assemble units. The standards serve as a valuable resource for manufacturers, designers, and consumers and promoted a culture of excellence in the production and use of general-purpose as well as office chairs, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US