GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bureau of Indian Standards holds programme on furniture standards

About 40 stakeholders participate

February 23, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

About 40 stakeholders attended a programme on Indian standards for work chair specifications and general furniture in Chennai on Thursday. A team of officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai, spoke about the standards for work chairs-IS 17631:2022, which covered their requirements and also ready to assemble units. The standards serve as a valuable resource for manufacturers, designers, and consumers and promoted a culture of excellence in the production and use of general-purpose as well as office chairs, a press release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.