Bureau of Indian Standards conducts raids on LED products

‘BIS Care’, a mobile application has been launched

Four teams from the Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai, conducted raids at six locations in and around the city recently and detected cases of misuse of the BIS registration mark on LED products.

Following complaints, the teams detected and seized nearly 19,000 LED products of different brands. According to G. Bhavani, head, Chennai branch office I, raids were being conducted in and around the city periodically and action taken as per the BIS Act, 2016. The BIS has launched an android based mobile application ‘BIS Care’, wherein information about varieties of products covered under the BIS and its licensees are available.

Citizens may register complaints and report misuse of licences. Details are available on www.bis.gov.in, Ms. Bhavani added.