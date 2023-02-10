Buoyed by the uptick in footfall, Metro plans minibus, share car feeder services from more stations

February 10, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

In view of increasing demand and rise in the passenger traffic, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. has been planning to expand the last-mile connectivity options of feeder service to more stations.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), they may float bids for introducing the feeder service vehicles in more stations that witness high footfall. “We are considering two options now. Either we will float tenders and bring in the share car service facility which was available for passengers before the pandemic or the minibuses of Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) will be made available in the other stations,” an official said.

“If MTC has more minibuses, then the service can be extended to all stations, otherwise we have to bring in the share car service. But we are serious about putting in place the feeder service options to as many stations as possible,” the official said.

Sources said while the CMRL was keen on having share car services, the officials are not sure if it would be financially feasible. “Some of the vendors had earlier quoted high rates and so we are exploring ways to make it workable for both CMRL and the vendors now,” another official said.

Chennai Metro Rail handled 66.07 lakh passengers in January through the 54-km network in both Phase 1 and Phase 1 extension projects and saw a 2% rise in the passenger traffic compared to the previous month when 64.5 lakh passengers travelled.

Nine stations have minibuses providing last-mile connectivity option and recently, a van service was introduced between Alandur Metro Rail station and DLF Cybercity in Manapakkam. Chennai Metro is exploring if similar facilities could be introduced to colleges near the stations.