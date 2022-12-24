Buoyed by good storage in lakes, farmers in northern districts take up Navarai paddy crop

December 24, 2022 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Farmers in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts have taken up paddy cultivation for the Navarai season that starts in December-January and ends in February-March when the harvest is completed. These are short-term crops and the popular varieties sown are the MTU 1010 and NLR 34449 that have long silky grains and are pest resistant.

“Farmers took up planting operations after Cyclone Mandous as the irrigation tanks are brimming with water. In Kancheepuram district, farmers owning 7,000 hectares of land have switched over from peanut crop to paddy, thanks to the increase in groundwater level due to bountiful rainfall,” said an official in the district administration.

V. Parasuraman, a farmer of Pon Vilaindha Kalathur in Chengalpattu district, said that water levels had gone up and the lake near their village was full, as it used to be 20 years ago. “It has been 20 days since we planted seedlings. We use machinery to plant the saplings. A direct procurement centre (DPC) was opened at Sornavari last year. Many large farmers here cannot dry and sell the paddy as the quantity is more. We do not have enough storage facilities. We need drying facilities so that we give directly sell to rice mills,” he said.

In Tiruvallur, which has the largest acreage under paddy cultivation among these districts — 1.03 lakh hectares — teams of labourers can be seen planting the seedlings and transplanting them on the main fields.

District Collector Alby John Varghese, after interacting with farmers at Pennampet in Uthukottai taluk about the working conditions, said those who could not afford mechanisation, were employing labourers. “In this village, this is a group of 50 persons and it charges ₹5,000 an acre along with food and accommodation. This group a mix of men and women and some of them come from Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

These three districts together have over 2 lakh hectares of land under paddy cultivation. They mainly depend on a chain of hundreds of irrigation tanks and channels that carry water to the fields.

Sysmetic improvements

“The acreage under paddy has increased over the past two years, thanks mainly due to the increase in the number of direct procurement centres (DPC) for the public distribution system. Farmers are attracted to this since they get better rate than what they get from traders and the payment is quicker,” said Agriculture Secretary C. Samayamoorthy.

Along with opening more DPCs, the State government has been taking steps to improve storage facilities so that paddy procured does not perish.