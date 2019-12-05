Bumpy, dusty ride through Saravana Street in T. Nagar

For motorists passing through Saravana Street off South Boag Road, a bumpy ride awaits. The road which connects South Boag Road to Venkatanarayana Road is uneven and potholes emerge at regular intervals forcing two wheeler drivers, in particular, to maneuver through the stretch slowly with caution.

“From what we remember, it’s been at least five years since the road was last laid,” said K. Anandan, a long time resident. He pointed out that the street was used frequently by vehicles to get to Venkatanarayana Road and then Pondy Bazaar. “Melony Road and this road are the ones usually preferred by motorists since they are broad and there is no haphazard parking here unlike on the other side streets,” he said.

The recent spell of rains also had water stagnating temporarily on the busy stretch, in a few pockets. While there is no inundation anymore, the road is extremely dusty. S. Anitha, a resident, said that walking through the stretch too has become tough and several residents have complaints of dust accumulation in their houses due to constant movement of vehicles. “We’ve heard that the local body elections are going to happen soon and hope that the road is re-laid after that at least,” she hoped.

R.Sridhar, who runs a grocery store in the area, said that the residents have highlighted issues concerning the drainage system to the Corporation in the past. “Water doesn’t drain out properly and tends to stagnate in parts and this has affected the road. Several heavy vehicles from gas agencies nearby use this stretch as well and the corporation should prioritise re-laying the stretch at the earliest," he demanded.