Bulls flown in from Germany for breeding programmes

105 animals were brought in by the National Dairy Development Board

The Chennai airport on Friday saw some new visitors, who had arrived all the way from Germany. Around 7.30 a.m., in a flight from Germany via Doha, 105 bulls came by cargo to the city.

According to officials of the Airports Authority of India, the bulls were brought to the city by the National Dairy Development Board.

Sources said it is very likely that these bulls had been flown into the country for breeding purposes.

“The bulls were flown in 105 wooden boxes and each of them weighed about 250-300 kg. In total, the cargo weighed about 35 metric tonnes. We get cows or bulls once in a year or once every two years perhaps. Soon after the arrival of the flight, the cargo was cleared, based on license and permissions. The animals were then taken out of the airport on trucks,” an official said.

The animals will stay in Chennai at the animal quarantine for the mandated period.