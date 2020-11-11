Chennai

Bullets found inside TN Congress Committee working president’s bag at Chennai airport

Mayura S. Jayakumar   | Photo Credit: File

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee working president Mayura S. Jayakumar was detained at the Chennai airport for carrying 17 live rounds in his hand baggage on Wednesday, airport sources said.

Around 5.45 a.m., Jayakumar had arrived at the airport for a flight to Coimbatore. During the security check, CISF personnel found that he had 17 live rounds inside his hand baggage and barred him from taking the flight.

Mr. Jayakumar was later handed over to the Chennai airport police. Further investigations are on.

