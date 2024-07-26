“Buildings in Chennai expected to grow about 1.5 times by 2030”

The Tamil Nadu Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, along with the Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS), held a ‘Workshop On Energy-Efficient Habitats’ on Friday.

At the event, IIHS Director Aromar Revi, in his presentation, citing the ‘India Report-Chennai 2030’, said Chennai’s building stock - the total number of buildings or structures - is expected to grow about 1.5 times by 2030. The building stock may increase from 246 million square feet of residential, office, industrial and retail buildings in 2022 to 380 million square feet by 2030.

He suggested an ‘eight-fold path forward’ for climate-resilient development including setting ambitious goals, defining short and medium-term priorities, and investing in Tamil Nadu-specific climate science. Key strategies involved retrofitting large commercial and public buildings, regulating new high-performance buildings (HPBs), and incentivising private residential HPBs (energy-efficient, environment-friendly, and cost-effective structures). He suggested that emissions can be reduced by optimising construction items like cement and steel, reusing aluminium and reducing the use of glass.

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) Member Secretary, Anshul Mishra, highlighted the ongoing studies for the Third Master Plan 2026, including a blue-green study aimed at sustainable development.

The Greater Chennai Corporation’s Regional Deputy Commissioner (North), Katta Ravi Teja, cited the Amma Maaligai in Ripon Buildings as a key example of energy-efficient project. Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department Principal Secretary, P. Senthil Kumar, listed the State’s efforts and requested developers, builders, architects and stakeholders to incorporate energy-efficient practices into their work.

