Buildings close to Bay of Bengal now under High Court scanner

The Madras High Court on Thursday summoned the Secretaries of the Municipal Administration and Housing departments, the member secretary of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner to appear before it on December 17 to explain inaction against 798 unauthorised bungalows and resorts identified along the Bay of Bengal on East Coast Road here.

Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and N. Seshasayee also imposed a cost of ₹25,000 each on CMDA as well as the Corporation for not having proceeded further despite issuing show causes notices between 2015 and 2017 to all 798 owners who included top film personalities, businessmen and other VIPs. The judges ordered that the money should be utilised for improving basic amenities in corporation schools.

Shocked to find that one of the bungalows at Muttukadu constructed almost inside the sea, the judges ordered disconnection of power and water supply besides snapping its sewerage connection. The judges also directed Rajsriya Automotive Industries Limited, which owns the bungalow and uses it as a guest house, to remove all boulders placed outside the building to prevent erosion.

‘Carry out inspection’

Further, the Deputy Director of Town and Country Planning and the Tamil Nadu Coastal Management Zone authorities were directed to inspect the building in question and ascertain whether it had been constructed in accordance with the building plan permission reportedly granted by the local panchayat president. The Bench ordered a similar inspection with respect to another building in the same locality.

The orders were passed after Additional Government Pleader E. Manoharan said, the lands where the buildings had been constructed fall under ‘no development zone’ though patta had been issued for them way back in 1911. “You must have applied due diligence before purchasing the property. Now your property is right inside the Bay of Bengal,” the senior judge in the Bench told counsel for the private automotive firm.

Referring to a recent judgment of the Supreme Court ordering demolition of four high rise apartment complexes constructed close to the ocean at Maradu in Kerala, the judges warned that no unauthorised building along the Bay of Bengal on ECR would be able to survive even if they possess valid patta for the land.

Later, amicus curiae T. Mohan informed the court that the CMDA as well as Chennai Corporation had conducted a joint survey in 2017 on the basis of a court order and identified 798 unauthorised constructions in just four villages on the beach side along the ECR. Only 98 of those building owners replied to the show cause notices and 379 had filed petitions to get themselves impleaded in proceedings pending before the High Court.

“The rest of the 419 have not bothered to even come to the High Court. Around 90% of the 379 buildings do not have any building plan approval and 10% have obtained approval from local bodies, the validity of which is questionable. As on date, they have no right to occupy those buildings. During the pendency of these writ petitions in the court, 18 new constructions have been put up along the ECR,” he said and prayed for stringent action.

Official inaction

Appalled over official inaction despite large scale irregularities, Justice Seshasayee said, “The official attitude is terrible. We are just waiting for one case in which either the CMDA or the Corporation would throw papers on our face and show this what we have done. I think the system is collapsing if it has not already collapsed.”

On his part, advocate Krishna Srinivasan, representing 105 building owners, said, the law permits regularisation of buildings constructed in Coastal Regulatory Zone-II and hence his clients must be given an opportunity to do so. He asserted that there was absolutely no environmental damage due to the constructions put up by his clients who were part of Sea Town Association and Juhu Beach Association.