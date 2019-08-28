‘Building space station a learning opportunity’

India’s plans to have its own space station will be a great learning opportunity, former NASA astronaut Don Thomas said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Thomas, who has spent over 1,000 hours in space on four shuttle missions, said: “India is building its own space station. China is building a space module. It’s ä great experience. If you build a space station module, you can use a similar module to go to Mars. It’s an area where the astronauts can live and work in; once you learn to do that in an Earth orbit, you can do that on the moon, you can do that on Mars, wherever.”

Dr. Thomas said India would learn a lot more by building its own space station than by using someone else’s. He added that the International Space Station was nearing the end of its life cycle, possibly reaching the end of design life in another 10 years.

ISRO Chairman K. Sivan had announced in June that India will have its own space station to conduct micro-gravity experiments.

The former astronaut said India’s space missions were a great example for others. “India has come a long way in its space programme and I think Chandrayaan-2 is testament to that. To send astronauts into space (Gaganyaan mission), you need to think about safety factors and life support up there for them. It’s a little challenging to send people into space...but that’s something that is doable,” he said. He also said that he was waiting for India’s moon landing. “You are going to land on the moon, the South Pole. We think that there is ice, water on the South Pole. This is so critical, so fantastic that you are doing this now and will be a great assistance to other countries,” he said.