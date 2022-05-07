Building plans to be displayed at construction sites

The Greater Chennai Corporation has asked its engineers to strictly enforce the rule on display of building plans with all the details at construction sites. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

May 07, 2022 22:02 IST

No electricity connection if there is violation of sanctioned building plan, says Corporation

The Greater Chennai Corporation has ordered installation of display boards at construction sites with comprehensive details about the buildings in the 15 zones of the city.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has sent a circular to all executive engineers, assistant executive engineers and junior engineers in the 15 zones to ensure that all construction sites have display boards with particulars of the applicant, site address, survey number, block number, village name, registered architect, registered engineer, planning permission number, building permit number, date of expiry of the permit, number of floors, front set back, side set back and site plan.

The display board should be 60 cm x 120 cm. It has been noticed that display boards are not being installed at the construction sites in various parts of the city.

The Corporation engineers have been asked to ensure that the unauthorised/ deviated buildings do not get electricity supply until the structure was brought in accordance with the sanctioned plan. If the unauthorised or deviated building is found locked or closed, the roof of the building will be drilled to prevent people from occupying the building. If the unauthorised /deviated building is not demolished as a whole, then officials have been asked to remove all the doors, windows, glasses, toilet seats, kitchen cooking platform and pipes for water supply.

Whenever an appeal or any petition is filed under the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, the application should reflect the same number and in case of appeal, the original number should find a place.

The owner of the building should exhibit in a notice board outside the premises that appeal is pending before the authority concerned, giving details like original application, appeals, writ petition, and the authorities shall forward a copy of the same to Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) and the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board for appropriate action. The Corporation has issued notice to lock and seal 66 buildings for violations.