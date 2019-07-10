Building planning permission process goes online

Registered engineers will start submitting files online to the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority this week for obtaining planning permission for non-high rise buildings.

A structure is categorised as a 'non-high rise building' if the height does not exceed 18.3 m and has a maximum of 16 dwelling units, as per the new common building rules. Owing to lack of clarity on delegation of powers to local bodies, many people were unable to file applications for online planning permission for their small buildings which were categorised as non-high rise, under the new building rules.

Officials said training for registered engineers will be conducted on how to use the online system for planning permission applications.

“All the registered engineers are ready to submit the applications for planning permission to the CMDA. The new online process will be quick. More than 2,000 files for planning permission are yet to be submitted in the metropolitan area after the notification of the new common building rules,” said P.S.J. Palani Rajan, President of the Greater Chennai Corporation Licensed Surveyors Association.

Many planning permission applications have not been submitted because of lack of clarity on delegation of powers to the local bodies. For example, an application for planning permission for a small building with less than 16 dwelling units is likely to be cleared by the assistant planners of the CMDA.

The updated software is expected to facilitate quick processing of the planning permission applications. After the files for planning permission applications are submitted to the CMDA, building approval will be issued by the local body concerned. Completion certificate for the building will be issued by CMDA. This is expected to reduce violations. “We are not waiting for delegation of powers to the local bodies. If the files pile up, we will clear it fast with more manpower,” said an official.