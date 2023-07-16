Building damaged during storm-water drain work near Cooum in Chintadripet

July 16, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

A portion of a private property housing eight shops and a church was damaged in Chintadripet on Sunday during the construction of a storm- water drain near the Cooum. The Greater Chennai Corporation officials have decided to ask the owners of the buildings to demolish the structure on Arunachalam Street as it is likely to collapse during the next spell of rain. “The building owners will not get any compensation. We will demolish the building,” said an official.

Residents in the neighbourhood complained that the JCB operator was under the influence of alcohol and damaged the basement of the building, causing a portion of the building to collapse. Residents said the Corporation should take responsibility for the damage and pay compensation to owners and tenants of the building.

Sikker Chand Bhandari, whose house is in front of the building, said he heard a loud noise around 3.45 a.m. and found a portion of the structure crumbling. “The neighbours had objected to the digging near the basement. They asked the JCB operator to stop digging near the basement of the building. But they damaged the building’s basement and left the area after the structure collapsed. This is not fair. This area was not flooded during the rain. Where is the need for a drain? They should have desilted the old drain,” he said.

By Sunday evening, Corporation officials decided to fill the pit dug near the building without strengthening the basement. The second floor of the building houses a church. The pastor of the church, R. Rakesh, said a member of the church had pointed out that the JCB operators were under the influence of alcohol while digging the stretch at night.

“Some persons in the building of Apostolic Miracle Ministry had advised the JCB operators not to damage the basement. But they did not listen. The musical instruments and other furniture of the church are locked inside. We are not allowed to get inside the building as it may collapse anytime. We request Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to provide us an alternative place of worship in the Chepauk constituency,” he said.

