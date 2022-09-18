Building contractor killed in road accident near Thiruvalangadu

A 46-year-old building contractor was knocked down by a vehicle on Saturday night in Vyasapuram, Tiruvallur district. The Thiruvalangadu police have registered a case and are investigating.

A police officer said E. Venkatesan of Yadavar Street was returning home from Amrishpuram after completing a financial deal on his two-wheeler when a vehicle hit him. The victim sustained head injuries and died on the spot.

The Thiruvalangadu police sent the body to Tiruvallur Government Hospital for post-mortem.