Building contractor killed in road accident near Thiruvalangadu

Special Correspondent September 18, 2022 18:00 IST

The victim was returning home on his two-wheeler and was hit by a vehicle

A 46-year-old building contractor was knocked down by a vehicle on Saturday night in Vyasapuram, Tiruvallur district. The Thiruvalangadu police have registered a case and are investigating. A police officer said E. Venkatesan of Yadavar Street was returning home from Amrishpuram after completing a financial deal on his two-wheeler when a vehicle hit him. The victim sustained head injuries and died on the spot. The Thiruvalangadu police sent the body to Tiruvallur Government Hospital for post-mortem.



