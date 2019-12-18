Building cleared with transplantation rider

The Madras High Court on Tuesday permitted the Government Ophthalmic Hospital in Egmore to go ahead with its plan of constructing a six-storey building to celebrate its bi-centenary, after transplanting trees that had grown on the 0.81 acres, of the 6.37 acres, of vacant land.

Justices Vineet Kothari and R. Suresh Kumar decided that they did not want to stand in the way of the construction, aimed at providing better facilities to poor patients, at the world’s second oldest hospital of its kind, after the Moorefield Hospital in the U.K.

The judges, however, ordered that quarterly progress reports on the transplantation of the trees and their maintenance be filed at the court for a period of one year, since Tamil Nadu Agriculture University experts had opined that the success rate would depend upon maintenance.

The orders were passed while closing a public interest litigation petition filed by a local resident who feared that the hospital had decided to cut down nearly 75 trees for the construction of the new building. He claimed that such an act would be detrimental to the environment.

However, Additional Advocate General Narmadha Sampath told the court that the hospital had decided not to cut even a single tree. It had only been decided to transplant 14 big and old trees and 27 small trees within the campus, to create space for the new building.

‘In dire need’

Stating that the last construction happened at the hospital in 1969, she pointed out that the institution was in dire need of a new building. Hence, the government had allotted ₹65.60 crore for constructing a new block for the benefit of the patients. Each floor of the new building would have a plinth area of 33,520 sq ft, and the entire block would have a total plinth area of 2.4 lakh sq ft. It would accommodate outpatient clinics, specialty clinics, pre and post operative wards and operation theatres, she added.