Builders’ association urges govt. to cut stamp duty, registration fee

July 15, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Builders’ Association of India has raised concern over the revision of stamp duty and registration fee on power of attorney to sell immovable property and construction agreement in Tamil Nadu.

The association said the revision, effective from July 10, would have an adverse impact as the real estate sector played a vital role in driving economic growth. The increase in stamp duty and registration fee on power of attorney would discourage potential investors and lead to a drop in property transactions.

In a press release, members of the association urged the State government to roll back the increase in rates for non-family members registration fees and it should not be levied on percentage basis. The registration fee would lead to a huge burden on the promoter or builder who gets the power of attorney from the landlord for a short period.

The registration fee raised to 3% on the value of construction would add to the woes of property buyers as it would turn out to be huge cost against the construction price. Such an increase in stamp duty, registration fee and other charges, including documents scanning fee, would cause hardship to property buyers and builders. The association wants the government to reconsider the revision and reduce the fee, the release said.

