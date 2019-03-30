Builder found strangled to death

A 42-year-old builder who went missing was found dead in his luxury car near Selaiyur on Friday.

The police have identified the deceased as Palanisamy, founder of Aarthi builders in Nanganallur. He left in his car from his home, informing his wife that he was going to meet ‘Pooja’ Ranjith, a transgender person, who is an administrator of the Bhagavathiamman temple near Selaiyur. Palanisamy had a business relationship with Ranjith. Of late, both had a dispute over money.

Palanisamy’s wife called the police early on Friday since her husband, who went on Thursday, had not returned. While the case was under investigation, passersby alerted the police about the luxury car parked in Selaiyur. Selaiyur inspector Vijyan rushed to the spot and found that Palanisamy was strangled.

The drivers of Ranjith surrendered before a magistrate court. Ranjith, who is absconding, is suspected to be behind the murder.