Build walls at Ennore estuary may reduce flooding, say IIT-M researchers

CHENNAI

15 September 2020 00:27 IST

Heavy silt formation at the narrow mouth of the creek causing floods, finds a study by expert team

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) have proposed the construction of “straight training walls” at the mouth of Ennore creek to reduce risk of flooding.

The study was commissioned by Kamarajar Port (formerly Ennore Port) in Chennai to propose a solutions to reduce flooding around the Kosasthalaiyar river banks.

The researchers — K. Murali, S.A. Sannasiraj, and V. Sundar, faculty in the Department of Ocean Engineering, — studied the extreme storm surge and high tide levels along with flooding in the river. The study found that heavy siltation and narrow opening at the mouth of the creek posed a flood threat to areas adjoining the river. It suggested “straight training walls” at the mouth of Ennore creek to significantly minimise the flood risk in upstream areas.

Advertising

Advertising

The study showed that regular desilting could also improve the situation and minimise the flood risk significantly in northern city suburbs. It showed that the earlier proposal of erecting curved training walls would worsen the situation by blocking free exchange of seawater with the creek, thereby, increasing the flood risk

The IIT-M will also take up similar studies for the Adyar and Cooum estuaries.