Build walls at Ennore estuary may reduce flooding, say IIT-M researchers

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) have proposed the construction of “straight training walls” at the mouth of Ennore creek to reduce risk of flooding.
The study was commissioned by Kamarajar Port (formerly Ennore Port) in Chennai to propose a solutions to reduce flooding around the Kosasthalaiyar river banks.
The researchers — K. Murali, S.A. Sannasiraj, and V. Sundar, faculty in the Department of Ocean Engineering, — studied the extreme storm surge and high tide levels along with flooding in the river. The study found that heavy siltation and narrow opening at the mouth of the creek posed a flood threat to areas adjoining the river. It suggested “straight training walls” at the mouth of Ennore creek to significantly minimise the flood risk in upstream areas.
The study showed that regular desilting could also improve the situation and minimise the flood risk significantly in northern city suburbs. It showed that the earlier proposal of erecting curved training walls would worsen the situation by blocking free exchange of seawater with the creek, thereby, increasing the flood risk
The IIT-M will also take up similar studies for the Adyar and Cooum estuaries.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath