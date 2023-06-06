ADVERTISEMENT

Buffalo rearing to be promoted in Tamil Nadu, says Dairy Minister

June 06, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Since buffalo milk contained more fat and solids-not-fat, it would be very helpful in production of milk-based products, he says

The Hindu Bureau

Mano Thangaraj | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (TNCMPF) will encourage rearing of buffalo calves among farmers in the State. Minister for Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj on Tuesday said since buffalo milk contained more fat and solids-not-fat, it would be very helpful in production of milk-based products.

The government, he said, was working on a scheme since the number of buffaloes had come down drastically. “Buffaloes are sturdy and disease-resistant and are indigenous animals, which is why we have decided to revive the practice of rearing them,” he told The Hindu.

At present the TNCMPF, whose popular brand is Aavin, procures around 1 lakh litres of buffalo milk a day from areas including Salem, Erode, Namakkal and Karur. Mr. Thangaraj, who addressed cooperative members via video conferencing, said special general body meetings should be conducted at all primary cooperative societies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also set the agenda for the meetings where milk-pouring farmers have been encouraged to discuss steps to increase milk production, utilise labourers from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to construct buildings for the primary cooperative societies and avail insurance for cattle.

“As an organisation, we need a shake up from the bottom. I am looking to energise everybody who is a part of the federation. Our first aim is to double procurement. Our present processing capacity is 45 lakh litre, which is expected to be increased considerably by the end of this year,” he said.

Following complaints of alleged employment of child labourers at Aavin’s Ambattur dairy, the Minister, who visited the facility, said the allegations were baseless. “We do not engage children below the age of 14 in any of our units,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US