Buffalo rearing to be promoted in Tamil Nadu, says Dairy Minister

June 06, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (TNCMPF) will encourage rearing of buffalo calves among farmers in the State. Minister for Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj on Tuesday said since buffalo milk contained more fat and solids-not-fat, it would be very helpful in production of milk-based products.

The government, he said, was working on a scheme since the number of buffaloes had come down drastically. “Buffaloes are sturdy and disease-resistant and are indigenous animals, which is why we have decided to revive the practice of rearing them,” he told The Hindu.

At present the TNCMPF, whose popular brand is Aavin, procures around 1 lakh litres of buffalo milk a day from areas including Salem, Erode, Namakkal and Karur. Mr. Thangaraj, who addressed cooperative members via video conferencing, said special general body meetings should be conducted at all primary cooperative societies.

He also set the agenda for the meetings where milk-pouring farmers have been encouraged to discuss steps to increase milk production, utilise labourers from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to construct buildings for the primary cooperative societies and avail insurance for cattle.

“As an organisation, we need a shake up from the bottom. I am looking to energise everybody who is a part of the federation. Our first aim is to double procurement. Our present processing capacity is 45 lakh litre, which is expected to be increased considerably by the end of this year,” he said.

Following complaints of alleged employment of child labourers at Aavin’s Ambattur dairy, the Minister, who visited the facility, said the allegations were baseless. “We do not engage children below the age of 14 in any of our units,” he said.

