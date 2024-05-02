ADVERTISEMENT

Budget spending on research and development in India, one of the lowest in the world: Mashelkar

May 02, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Eminent scientist stresses on the need for a clear understanding of the society, technology, economics and policy connect, to achieve exponential growth and inclusive development

The Hindu Bureau

The budget spending for research and development in the country was one of the lowest in the world, said eminent scientist and former CSIR Director General R.A.Mashelkar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delivering the GT Memorial Lecture ‘Creating the Magic of Exponential Growth and Inclusive Development’, in CLRI on Thursday, he said the government should not keep the budget for research low because of affordable excellence achieved in India, instead focus on raising the budget on research and development to ensure exponential growth.

“I am very very disappointed that in 1998, we spent 0.7% of GDP for research and development. In 2024; it is 0.65%. It has not gone up but has gone down. We are one of the lowest in the world. This is not done,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stressing the need for a clear understanding of the society, technology, economics and policy connect, for exponential growth and inclusive development, Mr. Mashelkar said: “Because if one of them fails, you fail.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Urging the leaders who make decisions on research and development not to compromise on excellence, Dr.Mashelkar said, “I think we have to trust our young people and invest in them. India is changing. The time has come for pole vaulting instead of leapfrogging.”

Spelling out key aspects, such as the LED revolution and the rise in the number of start-ups in India, he said access to education was fundamental to remove inequality during a phase of exponential growth.

“When GDP grows, inequality is growing. The average share of wealth of the bottom 50% has gone down from around 12% to 6% and the average share of wealth of the top one percent has increased from 11% to 31%. There is a rise in inequality. The wealth of the 40 richest people in India is more than that of 700 million Indians. The challenge is to have inclusive development,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US