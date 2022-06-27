Buckingham Canal silt blocks several drains

Corporation embarks on a drive to remove construction debris from canals

The Greater Chennai Corporation has formed flying squads to prevent dumping of construction debris in channels leading to Buckingham Canal. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Greater Chennai Corporation and the Water Resources Department will identify locations where stormwater drains have been blocked because of accumulation of silt in major canals.

Residents have complained that many stormwater drains had been blocked because of accumulation of silt in major canals. For instance, in Ward 38 in R.K. Nagar, residents reported that silt up to a height of five feet had accumulated in Buckingham Canal. This obstructed the flow of water from the drains on many streets in the neighbourhood.

According to some estimates, as part of preparation for monsoon, silt in more than 100 localities in the vicinity of major canals, including the Buckingham Canal, is expected to be removed in the next two months.

The Corporation has urged the residents to call 1913 to report civic issues caused by accumulation of silt in major canals. Residents have complained that construction debris had been dumped in canals.

The Corporation has started a drive to remove construction debris from such canals. Flying squads will monitor the dumping of debris and penalise the violators.