Buckingham Canal project soon

CHENNAI

02 August 2021 01:14 IST

Work on ecorestoration of Buckingham Canal and other waterbodies is expected to begin shortly.

As the administrative sanction for Buckingham Canal eco-restoration has been obtained, officials are keen on commencing the biometric survey of residents along the canal. Other waterbodies such as Korattur lake are expected to be taken up shortly.

The number of affected families along the Buckingham Canal and other waterbodies are expected to cross one lakh.

Officials said the eco-restoration of Buckingham Canal is expected to be implemented only after identifying alternative accommodation in the core city areas.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited Tholkaapiya Poonga last week to initiate more work in the 358-acre Adyar creek, which has attracted 400 species after eco-restoration.